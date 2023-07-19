Devin McCourty Explains How Patriots Rookie’s Role ‘Isn’t Normal In NFL’

Marte Mapu will enter training camp with the New England Patriots next week not knowing what exact position he will play at as a rookie.

Mapu stood out during organized team activities and minicamp for his terrific positional versatility, with the 6-foot-3, 221-pound defender showing the ability to not only line up as an undersized linebacker, but play in the secondary as well at safety.

Mapu’s new teammates quickly admired his wide-ranging skill set. And even though longtime Patriots safety Devin McCourty isn’t around the team as often anymore since retiring this offseason, he was taken aback by the uniqueness of Mapu when he attended a practice session this spring.

“This isn’t normal in the NFL,” McCourty told FOX Sports’ Henry McKenna.

Mapu, who the Patriots selected out of little-known Sacramento State in the third round of this year’s draft, has a full plate of responsibilities trying to play two positions in his first NFL season. Marcus Jones showed it was possible last season, when he had an even tougher assignment by playing at cornerback and wide receiver while also fielding punts.

“I didn’t even have to do that,” McCourty told McKenna. “I just had to play corner (as a rookie).”

McCourty said Mapu picked his brain this offseason and dived into details about playing safety and linebacker in the Patriots defense. That certainly caught McCourty’s attention. Impressed by the rookie, McCourty, who spent 13 seasons with the organization and turned into a leader for the defensive unit, offered to provide guidance to Mapu throughout the upcoming season if need be.

It’s unclear what plans the Patriots have in store for Mapu. They have solid depth at both linebacker and safety, but injuries always occur, which could force Mapu into one spot over the other.

But if the Patriots elect to put Mapu at safety and have him patrol deep from the line of scrimmage, McCourty believes he will be up to the task.

“From watching him play football, it looks like he can do it,” McCourty said. “… Realistically, he can be out there at safety for this team, which is impressive.”