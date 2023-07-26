Chaim Bloom over the weekend revealed the Red Sox are in the market for starting pitching as Major League Baseball’s trade deadline nears.

And if you ask MLB expert David Schoenfield, there’s a good option for Boston in the Senior Circuit.

Schoenfield and ESPN colleague Bradford Doolittle on Wednesday published a column in which they listed trades they’d like to see before Aug. 1. One of the players highlighted was the St. Louis Cardinals’ Jack Flaherty, who Schoenfield believes could be a “good upside play” for the Red Sox.

Flaherty is in solid form, as he allowed three runs or less in six of his last nine starts, including three shutout performances of at least six innings. The Cardinals, who entered Wednesday 10 games back of the final National League wild card spot, probably are eager to sell and Flaherty presumably wouldn’t be expensive since he’s on an expiring contract. While other clubs might try to big-game hunt for an ace like Justin Verlander or Max Scherzer, Flaherty would make more sense for a Boston club that’s clearly not trying to make major changes to its farm system.

Story continues below advertisement

But if a Flaherty deal doesn’t come to pass for the Red Sox, Schoenfield believes Chaim Bloom and company could be interested in a reunion. The Pittsburgh Pirates have taken a nose dive since their early season tear, and Rich Hill might make sense as a late-season rental.