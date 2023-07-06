How Alex Cora Shows Trust In Red Sox Pitcher Brayan Bello

The sixth inning in Wednesday’s matchup with the Texas Rangers could have been the end of another terrific outing for Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello.

He gave up a two-run home run in the frame and by the time he got back to the dugout, his pitch count was in the low 90s. But instead of the Red Sox turning things over to the bullpen to start the seventh, Bello returned to the mound.

With one out, Rangers left fielder Robbie Grossman doubled to bring the tying run to the plate. And that had Bello peaking into the dugout at Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

“In the seventh when they hit that double, I looked into the dugout and looked at him and saying, ‘I don’t want him to take me out of the game,'” Bello said through a translator following Boston’s 4-2 win at Fenway Park.

Cora didn’t pull Bello from the game in that moment and the 24-year-old backed the manager’s decision by getting two consecutive outs, including one against Rangers leadoff hitter Marcus Semien, to end the inning and strand Grossman. It ended up being the fourth time Bello tossed seven innings in his last five starts.

Cora admitted afterward that he wouldn’t let all pitchers on Boston’s staff work through a situation like that. But Bello has earned Cora’s trust with his string of strong performances.

“He’s been getting more (leeway) than others because I do believe his stuff is good and he’ll keep it in the ballpark,” Cora said. “(Adolis) Garcia put a great swing on a pitch and hit it out of right field. But usually late in the game, the ball is staying in the ballpark, which is very important.”

Cora sticking with Bello aids the mindset of the young right-hander, giving him the little extra push needed to go about his business.

“I was grateful for him to give me that confidence,” Bello said. “I appreciate the confidence to let me finish that inning. And that’s something that I really appreciate about Alex and the confidence he has given me during my past few starts. It’s helped me a lot.”