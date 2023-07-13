Jayson Tatum Pokes Fun At Grant Williams Amid Mavs Introduction

Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams spent four seasons as Celtics teammates. Yet, despite their time in Boston together having reached its end this offseason, it doesn’t seem like a whole lot has changed between the two.

Williams, who joined the Mavericks in a three-team sign-and-trade to Dallas from Boston, earned a $54 million payday upon his departure from the Celtics. And while that does shut the door on Tatum and Williams sharing the floor alongside each other in Boston, it doesn’t end the brotherly bond between the two that never fails to produce hilarious jabs thrown back and forth.

Taking to Instagram, Williams shared a welcoming post from the Mavericks, which Tatum took as an opportunity to poke fun at the Tennessee product, specifically questioning the accuracy of Williams’ physique.

“Lol (expletive) you ain’t this strong,” Tatum commented.

Quickly taking notice of Tatum’s antics, Williams fired right back.

“You’ll get like me one day. I believe in you,” Williams responded.

Tatum had jokes after the Mavs made Grant Williams shredded in his welcome post 😂



(via @dallasmavs) pic.twitter.com/wAsbRzX3c8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 13, 2023

Needless to say, the friendly feud between Tatum and Williams isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.