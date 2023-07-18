The speculation surrounding the Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani still remains uncleared, however, one National League suitor might be removed from contention in acquiring the two-way star before the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

Already in a picture-perfect position to battle in the postseason in Los Angeles (unlike the Angels), the Dodgers have picked up right where they left off last season, sitting atop the NL West through 93 games. And while the same can be said for the Angels, who sit fourth in the AL West, just above the league-worst Athletics, Los Angeles isn’t likely to trade Ohtani, especially to the best baseball team in town.

“Would they trade him to the Dodgers? No. I spoke with somebody from the Dodgers, they realized he’s not getting traded to the Dodgers,” MLB Network’s Jon Heyman said Monday, per Bleacher Report. “Even if you think that he can sign long-term with the Dodgers, Arte Moreno’s not gonna do that. He may ultimately trade him, some chance — they said 25%. Do not see him being traded to the Dodgers.”

While the possibility of losing a generational talent in exchange for a measly compensatory draft selection — if not traded — still looming, the Angels need to carefully approach their handling of the Ohtani dilemma before the deadline arrives.

It’s also not surprising that Angels ownership would be too stubborn to deal Ohtani to the better Los Angeles team, considering it’d only amplify the already strong chances of the Dodgers returning to the World Series — something the Angels haven’t been able to accomplish since 2002, currently on an eight-year playoff miss streak.

Having already watched Ohtani compete during the World Baseball Classic for a tournament-winning Japan team, it’s likely an ideal situation for the 29-year-old to find a favorable landing spot that’ll actually allow him to play in October.