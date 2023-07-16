The Yankees reportedly are prepared to make a seismic splash before this year’s Major League Baseball trade deadline.

The crown jewel on the market could be Shohei Ohtani, who is playing on an expiring contract. If the Angels aren’t optimistic about their chances to retain the dual-threat superstar, it could be in Los Angeles’ best interest to capitalize on Ohtani’s immense trade value.

And if the Halos do make Ohtani available, New York reportedly could quickly hop on the horn.

“This is the Yankees’ window to win now,” ESPN’s Buster Olney said Sunday on “SportsCenter.” “Last summer, the Yankees monitored the Ohtani market — they’re monitoring it right now. They’re waiting for the signal that he’s available. I think if they get an opportunity, they’re going to be aggressive.”

Story continues below advertisement

Olney recently tabbed the Yankees as the club “most motivated” to trade for Ohtani, more so than other potential suitors like the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays. The Angeles reportedly aren’t ruling out the possibility of trading the 2021 American League MVP before Aug. 1, but “many in the industry” apparently view a possible blockbuster as “unlikely.”

And in the event LA hangs onto Ohtani, one has to imagine the Bronx Bombers will rev up a strong pursuit this winter when the Japanese phenom hits free agency.