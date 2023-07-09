NBA Rumors: Ex-Celtics Guard Isaiah Thomas Schedules Workout

It’s been over a year since Isaiah Thomas last took the floor with an NBA team, having last played for the Charlotte Hornets for a brief stretch two seasons ago.

But the now-34-year-old remains determined to make a return with NBA Summer League already underway in Las Vegas.

Thomas is holding a private workout for several NBA teams, which is scheduled for Monday, according to fellow ex-NBA guard Jamal Crawford, who shared the news via Twitter on Sunday. The last time that Thomas was linked to an NBA workout — with the Los Angeles Lakers last September — he denied the rumors abruptly, having remained a free agent ever since.

So, will Thomas finally strike gold despite having accumulated a combined 40 NBA starts within the last six years?

The odds certainly aren’t in favor of Thomas, but that’s nothing new to the 5-foot-9 guard that was selected last in the 2011 NBA Draft.

Thomas made a living out of defying the odds, rising from undersized off-the-bench guard during his early seasons in Sacramento with the Kings to multi-time All-Star and MVP candidate — finished fifth in voting in the 2016-17 season — throughout his three-year tenure with the Celtics.

Teams to be in attendance for Thomas’ workout have yet to be revealed.