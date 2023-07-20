The New England Patriots came up empty again in targeting a wide receiver.

Days after losing out to the Tennessee Titans for DeAndre Hopkins, the Patriots reportedly were “in the mix” on Wednesday to try to land disgruntled Jets wideout Denzel Mims, who New York was set to release if they couldn’t find a suitable trade partner.

The Patriots didn’t end up being that trade partner with the Jets reportedly shipping Mims to the Detroit Lions, according to SNY’s Connor Hughes, who cited sources. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport followed up the report by adding the Jets got a conditional 2025 sixth rounder in return with New York also giving up a seventh-round pick that year.

Mims, a 2020 second-round pick who requested a trade last season, hasn’t done much during his three seasons in the NFL, compiling just 42 receptions for 676 yards and no touchdowns. But despite his lack of production with the Jets, it seemed unlikely they would offload the 6-foot-3, 207-pound pass-catcher to a division rival and instead decided to put him on a team in the NFC North.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots have looked to add playmakers around third-year quarterback Mac Jones, especially after the offense’s steep regression last season and with Bill O’Brien taking the reins as offensive coordinator.

New England enters the start of training camp next week with JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker highlighting the team’s wide receiver group. Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton along with a pair of sixth-round draft picks in Kayson Boutte and Demario Douglas round out the Patriots depth chart at the position. Tre Nixon and Malik Cunningham, who is transitioning from a college quarterback at Louisville to a wide receiver, are long shots to make the roster and could end up on the practice squad.