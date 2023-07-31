The United States faces off against Portugal at Eden Park on Tuesday in the final Group E match of the Women’s World Cup.

Vlatko Andonovski’s side is coming off a frustrating 1-1 draw against the Netherlands on Wednesday. The United States manager faced questions over his tactical and in-game decisions, and his lineup choices will be the focus of the match. The United States qualifies for the knockout rounds with a win or draw. It can win Group E with a win or draw and a Netherlands loss.

Portugal won its first-ever Women’s World Cup match with a 2-0 win over Vietnam on Tuesday. Francisco Neto’s side will battle it out for a win to qualify for the knockout rounds. If the match against the United States ends in a draw, it will need Vietnam to beat the Netherlands on Tuesday — the matches will occur simultaneously — to keep its World Cup hopes alive.

The United States is -460 favorites on the three-way moneyline at FanDuel. Portugal has +1100 odds to beat the Americans, and a draw has +490 odds.

Here’s how to the United States-Portugal Women’s World Cup match online and on TV.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 3 a.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports