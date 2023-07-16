The Boston Red Sox failed to extend their winning streak to a seventh game on Saturday night, but they struck first in efforts to bounce back against the Chicago Cubs during Sunday’s series finale.

Rafael Devers, who already went 4-for-9 with a pair of home runs and a double during the first two games of the series at Wrigley Field, continued to add to an already dominant offensive weekend from the 26-year-old star third baseman.

In the first inning, Devers launched a solo home run off Chicago starter Justin Steele, which flew just past the 368-foot wall in left-center field to give the Red Sox a quick 1-0 lead over the Cubs. It also gave Devers his 23rd round-tripper of the season, putting him just five shy of surpassing his 2022 total.

Watch Devers go deep here:

Only Rafael Devers could take a ball pitched here and hit it out of the ballpark. pic.twitter.com/toD2CGhImF — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 16, 2023

The Red Sox can still take the series in Chicago with a victory, which would give Boston a seventh win in its last 10 games, dating back to before the Major League Baseball All-Star break.

They entered Sunday’s matchup trailing the New York Yankees just one game back in the American League East standings.