The Texas Rangers are in first place in the American League West with a dynamic offense with plenty of stars. The team is going all in this trade season, already acquiring ace Max Scherzer from the New York Mets. The veteran right-hander joins former Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi at the top of the rotation.

On Sunday, the Rangers further bolstered the starting rotation when they acquired left-hander Jordan Montgomery from the St. Louis Cardinals.

The former New York Yankee joins Eovaldi and Scherzer to create a legitimate postseason rotation for Texas. With 60 wins on the season, the Rangers continue to create separation as an American League contender.

Montgomery would have made sense for the Red Sox as the team seeks to add a starting pitcher. Boston will now have to look elsewhere before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

The 30-year-old southpaw returns to the American League with Texas after beginning his career with the Yankees in six seasons in the Bronx. The Cardinals acquired the lefty in 2022 in exchange for Harrison Bader.

In 21 starts this season, Montgomery is 6-9 with a 3.42 ERA in 121.0 innings of work.