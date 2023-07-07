It’s almost never a good thing when a Major League Baseball team “shuffles” their roster prior to a random July contest. That much can be backed up by anyone who has watched the often-injured Boston Red Sox in 2023.

It isn’t always the case, however.

The Red Sox made five roster moves prior to Friday’s matchup with the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park, returning a pair of key contributors to the roster.

Boston activated shortstop Yu Chang from the 60-day injured list and returned pitcher James Paxton from the paternity list. In corresponding moves, shortstop David Hamilton was optioned to Triple-A Worcester, pitcher Kaleb Ort was placed on the 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation and pitcher Ryan Sheriff was designated for assignment.

The #RedSox today announced the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/metfd8gDPC — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 7, 2023

Chang’s absence was felt in a major way by the Red Sox, who tried and failed to have Kiké Hernandez, Pablo Reyes and Hamilton fill his absence at shortstop. The 27-year-old wasn’t exactly crushing the ball in his 17 games with Boston before winding up on the IL with a hamate bone injury, but he was playing superb defense up the middle — something those other three men were not.

Paxton’s absence and eventual return, however, didn’t mean much. He won’t even miss a turn in the rotation, as he’s in line to start Saturday against the A’s.

The Red Sox will hope these moves can help them end the first half on a good note. They will open their final series before the All-Star break against the Athletics on Friday. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10p.m. ET, following an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.