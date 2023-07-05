Red Sox Infielder On Verge Of Being Activated Off Injured List

BOSTON — The Red Sox could get a shortstop back off the injured list this week. And no, it’s not Trevor Story, even though he is nearing a rehab assignment.

Instead, it is likely Yu Chang will be activated off the IL with Red Sox manager Alex Cora saying it could happen either Thursday or Friday. Chang has missed 62 games due to a fractured left hamate bone that he had surgically repaired in late April and Cora stated he will be Boston’s starting shortstop upon his return.

“We’ll see how he feels today and then we’ll make a decision,” Cora said. “He played nine (Tuesday). Swung the bat well, not sore. Just got to wait, get together as a group and see what’s next.”

Chang suffered setbacks during previous rehab stints, feeling soreness in his hand and wrist, but that wasn’t the case in his latest go-around in the minors. The 27-year-old went 2-for-5 playing for Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday and went 1-for-4 with a walk the day prior while playing nine innings for Double-A Portland.

Chang could provide stability at the position until Story is ready to take the reins. The Red Sox are in need of an everyday shortstop after moving Kiké Hernández away from the position and not getting much out of Triple-A call up David Hamilton, who is 3-for-25 at the plate and has committed two errors in 11 games.

Cora certainly believes Chang can get the job done despite batting .136 with three home runs and eight RBIs in 17 games this season.

“The kid is strong, he’s explosive, he was gaining confidence,” Cora told reporters nearly a month ago about Chang. “So, hopefully when we get that player back, he’s the same way.”