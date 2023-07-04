Red Sox Place Garrett Whitlock On IL, James Paxton On Paternity List

The Red Sox announced multiple roster moves prior to Tuesday’s Fourth of July clash against the Texas Rangers.

Boston placed Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day injured list due to right elbow inflammation — the move was made retroactive to Monday. The right-hander exited his start against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday after one inning of action. Manager Alex Cora was optimistic the injury would not be too bad since the 27-year-old dealt with elbow issues at the start of the 2023 season. This will mark Whitlock’s third stint on the injured list.

The Red Sox also placed James Paxton on the paternity leave list. The southpaw’s last start was Friday against Toronto, where he went 7 2/3 innings and struck out seven batters in the victory. The left-hander recently won American League Pitcher of the Month for his stellar performance in June and has been a bright spot for the Red Sox this season.

Left-handed pitcher Brandon Walter and right-handed pitcher Tayler Scott were recalled to the active roster from Triple-A Worcester.

Story continues below advertisement

The Red Sox take on the Rangers at Fenway Park with first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET. You can check out full coverage of the Independence Day matchup on NESN after an hour of pregame.