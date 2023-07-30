Sports Illustrated Sees Postseason Potential For Patriots

The New England Patriots continue their preparations through the early days of training camp ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

The team has plenty of competition this season between a hard schedule as well as a tough division with the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins all ready to win.

Despite the difficult path that lies ahead, one major media outlet believes the Patriots could be an under-the-radar squad with postseason potential.

Sports Illustrated recently released a list of 12 NFL teams with a real chance to win Super Bowl LVIII. New England came in at 12th on the list.

Here is what Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr had to say on the Patriots’ chances:

Like I wrote about the Titans, one could either view the Patriots’ pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins as one of desperation or as a move that suggests they are more confident in the roster than others may believe. The Patriots missed their opportunity to tear down the roster and are in a perpetual win-now mode, and I wonder whether the reunion with Bill O’Brien has sparked some vintage confidence in Foxborough. Again, maybe not. But what if this team grinds out 10 ugly wins and stumbles into the playoffs with Mac Jones playing as well as any quarterback rounding out his third season in the NFL (and with, unquestionably, his best quarterbacks coach)?

Orr’s comments imply that the Patriots will need plenty to go right this season for postseason hopes to exist. If Mac Jones can return to his rookie potential under Bill O’Brien, New England has a chance to bounce back this season with a more-than-capable defense.

After an 8-9 campaign in 2022, the Patriots open up the 2023 season at home against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 10 with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.