This Key Patriots Player Had One Of Team’s ‘Best’ Offseasons

FOXBORO, Mass. — After a 2022 season that wasn’t his best, Hunter Henry is off to a promising start in 2023.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Thursday lauded Henry’s performance during New England’s offseason program, saying it ranked among the best on the team.

“Great,” Belichick said before the Patriots’ second training camp practice outside Gillette Stadium. “Good. Really good. One of our best.”

Often injured during his five-year run with the Chargers, Henry has appeared in every game since signing with the Patriots in 2021. But the tight end underwent shoulder surgery after the ’21 season and spent most of last spring and summer working his way back to full strength.

“(He’s) made a lot of improvement.” Bill Belichick on Hunter Henry

Henry recovered in time for the season but saw his productivity dip, averaging the fewest receiving yards per game of his career (29.9) and the fewest receptions per game since his rookie year in 2016 (2.4). His touchdown catch total also dropped from a team-high nine in 2021 to just two last season, though New England’s overall offensive ineptitude under Matt Patricia and Joe Judge certainly contributed to Henry’s statistical regression.

“I learned a lot from last year, and I think that we had to improve,” Henry said Thursday. “It left a taste in my mouth that I didn’t like, and I wanted to have something to prove. It started with being in the building, being with the guys. … I enjoyed the offseason. I enjoyed being with the guys.”

With new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien now in charge, Henry is expected to again play a starring role in New England’s passing attack. He and free agent pickup Mike Gesicki have, in the words of quarterback Mac Jones, “work(ed) as a pair” thus far, frequently playing together in two-tight end sets.

Henry, who said O’Brien’s influence “has been great,” was the only player to catch multiple passes from Jones in 11-on-11 drills in each of the first two camp practices.

“He’s here every day (with) consistency,” Belichick said. “(He’s) made a lot of improvement. Of course, last year, he was coming off of a surgery, but this year, he had a really good, productive offseason from a strength and conditioning standpoint. Last year, it was more rehab. He was very productive on the field, gave us good leadership. He’s great.”