Mac Jones Drops Hint About Plan For Patriots’ New Offense

FOXBORO, Mass. — After two years of teasing, the Patriots might finally be preparing to embrace a two-tight end offense this season.

Among New England’s highest-profile offseason additions was Mike Gesicki, the receiving-focused tight end who excelled as a pass-catcher with the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots also return Hunter Henry, who’s coming off a down 2021 season but caught nine touchdown passes in 2021.

Asked about Gesicki after Wednesday’s organized team activities practice, quarterback Mac Jones said he and Henry are “going to work as a pair,” suggesting new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien plans to frequently deploy both on the field together.

Wednesday’s OTA offered an early preview of that. When the Patriots began their first full-team 11-on-11 period, Gesicki and Henry both were on the field along with Jones, wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton, and running back Pierre Strong.

O’Brien has a history of operating successful two-tight end offenses — most notably with Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez in his previous stint at Patriots OC — and Gesicki’s profile as a de facto jumbo slot receiver makes him an intriguing chess piece in the passing game.

Gesicki topped 700 receiving yards in 2020 and 2021 before slumping last season under new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, whose Shanahan-style offense didn’t jibe with the 27-year-old’s skill set. He has 18 touchdowns over the last four seasons and can use his 6-foot-6, 250-pound frame to create mismatches.

“Throughout the years in the league so far, this is my third year, but watching (Gesicki) go against some guys as an opponent was really cool to see,” Jones said. “He would make some plays 1-on-1 and down the field, and all that stuff. You can definitely see that translate to here. I think Hunter and him, and everybody else in the tight end room — Scotty (Washington), Matt Sokol, everybody — they’re doing a good job.