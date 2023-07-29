Boston Red Sox star shortstop Trevor Story feels like his return to the big leagues is just around the corner.

It sure looks like it, too.

Story played in his third game with Triple-A Worcester — and sixth rehab game overall — on Friday night and launched a solo home run to left field in the bottom of the first against the Rochester Red Wings.

It was a no-doubter off the bat of Story, who got a hold of a hanging off-speed pitch and did damage with it. You can watch Story’s blast here:

Story continues below advertisement

It's Story time 📖 pic.twitter.com/mF01zfhYck — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) July 28, 2023

It’s the second home run for Story during his rehab stint as he went yard in his first game last week with Double-A Portland.

Story, who has yet to suit up for the Red Sox this season after undergoing an internal bracing procedure on the UCL in his right elbow in January, played five innings at shortstop Friday night before being relieved by David Hamilton. He went 1-for-2 with a walk as he inches closer to a return.

Story is 3-for-8 at the plate with two walks since joining Worcester. Story can’t have too many boxes left to check as it appears he’s well on his way to making his season debut in the very near future.

Story continues below advertisement

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, prior to Friday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants that Story won’t rejoin the team on its West Coast road trip but it’s possible he’s activated at the end of next week.