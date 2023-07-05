BOSTON — Talk of a Trevor Story rehab assignment is a great sign the Boston Red Sox shortstop is nearing a return. And Red Sox manager Alex Cora revealed Wednesday it could be coming in the very near future.

Story, who is recovering from an internal bracing procedure he had done on his UCL ligament in his right elbow in January, is progressing to the point he could begin a rehab assignment when the Red Sox come back from the All-Star break next week.

“Probably,” Cora said before Wednesday’s game on if that could be the starting point for Story. “I don’t want to put a timetable. He’s been so good so far with the obstacles and red flags. You never know what can happen in the upcoming days or leading up to whenever we decide. But so far, it’s trending in the right direction and fast.”

There have been suggestions that Story, who hit .238 with 16 home runs and 66 RBIs in his first season with Boston, could come back sooner exclusively in a designated hitter role. But that’s an idea Cora is against and wants Story as the full-time shortstop upon his return.

Story continues below advertisement

Story is working up his arm strength to fulfill that and it’s something Cora caught another glimpse of Wednesday prior to Boston’s matchup with the American League West-leading Texas Rangers. Cora received an up-close view of the strides Story has made when he took throws from the veteran infielder.

“He looks great. He looks really good,” Cora said. “The carry on the ball is a lot different than last year, you can tell. The offensive part of it, he’ll be fine. That’s the first time I’ve seen him out there. I wanted to make sure (to) give him time, feel great and then move. He’s in a good spot right now. Obviously, there’s a process. There’s a lot of stuff that we have to make sure it’s OK. As far as the throwing and physical part of it, he’s fine.”