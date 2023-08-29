It certainly isn’t ideal for the Boston Red Sox to see the Houston Astros get stronger during the middle of their pivotal series at Fenway Park.

But the Astros got a boost prior to Tuesday night’s contest by activating a five-time All-Star outfielder off the injured list.

Houston will have Michael Brantley in the lineup for the first time all season as he hasn’t played in 2023 due to recovery from shoulder surgery. In fact, Brantley hasn’t played since June of 2022.

Brantley gives an already potent Astros lineup, which was showcased in a 13-5 win over the Red Sox on Monday, another high-level bat from the left side of the plate. Since joining Houston after a successful 10-year run with Cleveland, Brantley has hit .306 with 40 home runs and 185 RBIs in four seasons with the Astros.

Houston is wasting no time getting the 36-year-old back into the lineup, either. He will start in left field and bat sixth behind Jose Abreu against Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello.

Making his return at Fenway is a solid landing spot for Brantley, who has performed well in his career at the venerable ballpark. Brantley is a .366 hitter with four home runs, 17 doubles and 20 RBIs in 34 career games in Boston.

Brantley will look to help the Astros stay in control of an American League Wild Card spot and push the Red Sox further from postseason contention with the middle game of the three-game set scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. You can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.