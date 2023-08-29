The Boston Red Sox dropped the first game of a three-game series, 13-5, against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park on Monday night.

With the loss, the Red Sox fell to 69-63, while the Astros improved to 75-58.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Momentum tends to make a big difference in late-season games between playoff hopefuls. Monday night did not share that sentiment.

Each side frequently had an answer for an opposing score.

Triston Casas took advantage of a bases-loaded at-bat in the first inning with a two-run double to give the Red Sox an early lead. The Astros answered with single runs in the second and third innings against Chris Sale to tie the game. Houston took the lead in the fifth when a Sale slider got away from Connor Wong and allowed Jose Altuve to score.

In the home half of the frame, Boston struck back when Adam Duvall launched a high fastball out of the strike zone over the Green Monster for a two-run homer that put the Red Sox back in front, 4-3. The Red Sox had the lead after five innings in a massively important game.

From there, Houston flipped a switch and ripped any and all momentum away.

After a series of walks, hit batsmen and homers from Altuve and Yordan Álvarez, the Astros posted 10 runs against recently-recalled reliever Kyle Barraclough to run away with an 13-4 lead.

In a game that would have given Boston plenty of energy in a major series, Houston took over at the plate to take the opener.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Casas struck for his second pair of RBIs in as many days with his double in the first inning.

— Duvall smashed another long ball and did so to give the Red Sox the lead for the second time in three days.

— Jose Altuve put on a historic performance as the Houston second baseman hit for the cycle. The two-time World Series champion tallied four hits with four RBIs and four runs scored.

WAGER WATCH

