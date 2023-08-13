Bills Star Receiver Warms Up For Preseason Opener In Boston Hat

Stefon Diggs has made big plays for the Buffalo Bills against the New England Patriots during his three seasons in western New York.

With the rivalry that exists between the two teams, Diggs made an interesting fashion choice during pregame warmups ahead of the Bills’ preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

The 29-year-old took the field sporting a Boston Red Sox hat while signing autographs for fans, as seen in a video from the team’s social media.

Fans on the X Platform, formally known as Twitter took plenty of interest in Diggs’ hat choice, even drawing extreme fantasy conclusions that the wide receiver had interest in New England after another set of rumors earlier this summer.

While the post sparked controversy among fans, there does not seem to be any meaning beyond the surface than just a styled hat.

During his career in Buffalo, Diggs has six touchdowns against the Patriots. The Bills visit Foxboro for the first matchup in the 2023 season series on Oct. 22 when the Patriots host the reigning AFC East division champions.