The Patriots hope Bill O’Brien can help Mac Jones improve after a disastrous sophomore season, but an acclaimed Boston journalist is skeptical of the other pieces around the quarterback.

New England’s offense looked well during joint practices with the Green Bay Packers, but the Patriots project to be the worst team in the AFC East due to the high-caliber offenses they’ll have to face.

Acclaimed sports journalist Bob Ryan was on “Boston Globe Today,” where he gave his outlook on how important of a season 2023 will be for New England.

“… Bill (Belichick) will have to decide this year if Mac is the answer or not,” Ryan told host Segun Oduolowu. “The narrative is that last year we could point the finger at the offensive coordinating duo of Joe Judge and Matt Patricia and now they hired a legitimate one in Bill O’Brien, and we’ll see how that improves things. But they need to see the B-plus receiving corps they have.”

Oduolowu was surprised to hear Ryan’s assessment of the Patriots’ receiving corps, but Ryan was not too impressed with the likes of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne. He also agreed with the consensus that Ezekiel Elliott simply will be used to help alleviate Rhamondre Stevenson’s workload.

Ryan also pointed out that a huge obstacle for the Patriots will be their offensive line, specifically if the front can stay healthy. It’s a tough path for New England, but it’s confident it can improve and make a run at the postseason.

