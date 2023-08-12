Patriots Reportedly Plan To Sign This Free Agent O-Lineman

The Patriots reportedly are bringing in offensive line reinforcements after that unit’s rough showing in Thursday night’s preseason opener.

New England plans to sign free agent lineman Micah Vanterpool ahead of its joint practices with the Green Bay Packers, according to a report Saturday from NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

Vanterpool is an undrafted rookie out of Hawaii who most recently played for the New Jersey Generals in the USFL. He has collegiate starting experience at every O-line position except center, making 13 starts at right guard, 11 at left guard, four at left tackle and one at right tackle.

According to his Hawaii bio, Vanterpool did not allow a sack and did not commit a penalty across 13 starts last season. He’s listed at 6-foot-6, 315 pounds.

O-line play has been a major concern for the Patriots this summer, with starters Mike Onwenu, Cole Strange and Trent Brown all missing times with injuries and New England’s backups struggling against the Houston Texans on Thursday.

Wilson’s report referred to Vanterpool as a tackle. If the Patriots choose to use him there, he’ll compete for reps with Brown, Riley Reiff, Conor McDermott, Andrew Stueber and rookie Sidy Sow. Calvin Anderson also is part of that position group, but he is on the non-football illness list and has not practiced since the spring.

If New England views Vanterpool as a guard, he’ll battle Atonio Mafi, Jake Andrews, Kody Russey, James Ferentz and Bill Murray for a spot behind injured starters Strange and Onwenu.

The Patriots also reportedly intend to sign another USFL product, running back C.J. Marable. They came out of their first exhibition game with a full 90-man roster, so they must remove two players to make room for Vanterpool and Marable.

The Patriots are set to travel to Green Bay on Tuesday for two joint practices and a preseason game against the Packers.