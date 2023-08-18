Boston ‘Clovers?’ NBA Fans Hilariously Misidentify Team Logos

Teams have gotten more and more creative when it comes to their schedule releases, including the Brooklyn Nets following the NBA’s schedule launch on Thursday.

The Nets were inspired by the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, who in May took to the streets of Nashville to ask the names of opposing teams based on their logo.

Those featured in the Titans video produced some hilarious responses, including the Cincinnati Bengals mistakenly getting called the “Boston Bobcats.” The same went for the Nets, as fans on Coney Island struggled to identify the opposing teams.

The Celtics weren’t the only ones to have their team name absolutely butchered.

Check out the full video Brooklyn posted on X, formally known as Twitter here:

Can confirm these are all real logos 😭 (s/o the @Titans for the inspo) pic.twitter.com/Z4RHwPhKVz — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 17, 2023

The people on Coney Island came up with some rather hilarious team names for the organizations the Nets are scheduled to face.

Denver Nuggets — “Where an axe murderer is keeping all his stuff in the closet”

New York Knicks — “New York Yankees”

Atlanta Hawks — “Insurance”

Chicago Bulls — “Buffaloes”

Milwaukee Bucks — “Somebody kill a moose”

Golden State Warriors — “The Brooklyn bridge in a basketball”

Portland Trail Blazers — “Two question marks trying to make love”

Detroit Pistons — “Don’t believe that’s a real one”

New Orleans Pelicans — “An alien landing on Coney Island”

Minnesota Timberwolves — “Something out in the middle of the country”

Sacramento Kings — “Lionsgate Basketball”

Indiana Pacers — “Police Department”

Orlando Magic — “Shazam”

Los Angeles Lakers — “LSU Tigers”

Houston Rockets — “Pennsylvania Phillies”

Dallas Mavericks — “The Stallions”

Phoenix Suns — “The sunset and the moon had a baby”

San Antonio Spurs — “The exploding field goal”

Toronto Raptors — “The hot chili peppers”

Oklahoma City Thunder — “KFC”

Charlotte Hornets — “Ant-Man’s wife”

Philadelphia 76ers — “76 and stars”

Washington Wizards — “Mister America captain baseball team”

Los Angeles Clippers — “LA Ball”

Cleveland Cavaliers — “Arghhh”

Miami Heat — “Ring of Fire basketball”

Utah Jazz — “Mariners, no the Rockies?”

Boston Celtics — “The Clovers”

Memphis Grizzlies — “The Blue Bears”

Some of the guesses even prompted responses from teams in other leagues, like Major League Baseball’s Philadelphia Phillies. The team replied to the post saying, “Ah yes, it is us. the Pennsylvania Phillies basketball team.”

The Nets host the Clovers — er, Celtics — for the first time Nov. 4.