‘Boston Bobcats’? NFL Fans Whiff Big Time Identifying Team Logos

The NFL likes to pride itself on its traditions and its decades-long history, but that doesn’t always bear out.

That is what the Tennessee Titans displayed in their schedule release campaign. NFL teams have gotten more creative with how they unveil their schedules in recent years. The Los Angeles Chargers seemingly put the most effort and are never afraid to throw jabs at other franchises. The New England Patriots debuted the “retirement house” that featured Devin McCourty and Tom Brady.

The Titans asked those on the street of Broadway in downtown Nashville and asked the Tennessee faithful to identify teams based on their logo. The results were hilarious, especially with the cold open of “what the (expletive) is that?”

New Orleans Saints — “St. Louis Rams”

Los Angeles Charters — “Lightning McQueen”

Cleveland Browns — “Just the football logo”

Cincinnati Bengals — “Boston Bobcats”

Indianapolis Colts — “Cowboys”

Baltimore Ravens — “Baltimore Orioles”

Atlanta Falcons — “The Red Stallions”

Pittsburgh Steelers — “49ers 69ers Stars?”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers — “Pirates from the islands of the Carribbean”

Jacksonville Jaguars — “Chester Cheeto”

Carolina Panthers — “North Carolina Tigers”

Indianapolis Colts — “Cowboys”

Miami Dolphins — “Atlanta Florida Dolphins”

Houston Texans — “Texan Texans”

Seattle Seahawks — “Eagles Eagles Eagles (from Pittsburgh)”

Houston Texans — “Bulls? Patriots?”

Jacksonville Jaguars — “Actually does not exist”