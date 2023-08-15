Celtics’ Schedule Released For Inaugural ‘In-Season Tournament’

In 2023-24, the Boston Celtics’ focus will firmly be placed on winning the NBA Finals and adding Banner 18 to the rafters at TD Garden.

But why not add another piece of hardware in the process?

The NBA announced the schedule for its inaugural In-Season Tournament, which will tip off on Friday, Nov. 3, and culminate with a championship game on Saturday, Dec. 9. The prize? A total of $500,000 for each winning player and the first ever “NBA Cup.”

Here’s who and when the Celtics, who opened up as the favorites entering the inaugural event, will play:

Friday, Nov. 10: vs. Brooklyn Nets (7:30 p.m.)

Friday, Nov. 17: at Toronto Raptors (7:30 p.m.)

Friday, Nov. 24: at Orlando Magic (2:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, Nov. 28: vs. Chicago Bulls (7:30 p.m.)

Our In-Season Tournament schedule is set ✅ pic.twitter.com/sB65dzjr1s — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 15, 2023

The Celtics play in East Group C, which consists of all four teams mentioned above.

The winner of each group, plus two “wild card” teams, will move on to an eight-team elimination bracket. The first round will take place at the home arena of the higher seeds, with the Final Four being played at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Let the games begin (in November).