Dwayne Wade Mocks Paul Pierce’s Past Comments: ‘I’m Living Rent Free’

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce wanted a response and that’s exactly what he got.

During a previous (and unnecessary) career comparison debate, Pierce discredited Dwayne Wade’s illustrious run with the Miami Heat. Pierce referenced Wade’s Hall of Fame list of teammates — Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron James and Chris Bosh — and suggested he’d “win a couple” with said individuals too. Which is fair, but no less petty and beneath a talent of Pierce’s caliber.

Well, the childish chit-chatter came back to Pierce as Wade issued a subtle, but effective, response.

“Rent is expensive in America and I’m living rent free right now,” Wade said on the “Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” Tuesday. “So let him keep — I like living rent free. … It’s documented. I don’t need to say anything. Everything is documented.”

Wade added: “I’m done playing the game of basketball. I’m not comparing myself to someone who’s not playing the game, or is playing the game.”

It’s unknown why Pierce continues to resort to battling online voices in order to prove his basketball credibility. You’d think 10 All-Star appearances, an NBA Finals MVP award and a nomination to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team would be enough, right?

Evidently, that couldn’t be any further from the case.

“I’m happy with my career,” Wade explained. “I don’t know who’s not happy with theirs, but I’m sorry if you’re not. But I’m happy with the way mine went.”

Pierce’s points, albeit debatable, still make no sense to raise from his perspective. His body of work should speak for itself, however, time after time, Pierce fails to resist this inner itch to continue to rub his resume in everyone else’s face.

Not the first time, certainly won’t be the last of Pierce’s neverending battle for invisible validation.