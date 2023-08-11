Grant Williams Reunites With Celtics In Ex-Teammate’s Wedding

There’s no bad blood between Grant Williams and the Boston Celtics.

Even after getting traded to the Dallas Mavericks, which also came with a $54 million extension, Williams’ bond with now-former Boston teammates remains alive and well. It’s clear no trade from the Celtics can overwrite the brotherhood that Williams built over the course of four seasons with Boston.

Williams was in attendance for the wedding of Sam Hauser, also joined by Derrick White, Blake Griffin (current NBA free agent) and Luke Kornet.

A few photos surfaced on social media on the reunion, courtesy of Williams:

Like the Celtics, Williams will join a Mavericks team looking to put away their 2022-23 season’s end in the rearview mirror. Dallas missed playoff contention after going 38-44 and nearly met the Celtics in the NBA Finals in the season prior.

With the 2023-24 NBA schedule still pending, it’s unknown when Williams’ return to Boston will be, but needless to say, the 24-year-old will be welcomed back to TD Garden with no shortage of applause.