After watching last week’s preseason opener from the sideline, Mac Jones got his first chance to operate Bill O’Brien’s new offense in a game setting Saturday night.

Jones played the first three series of the Patriots’ exhibition matchup with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field before giving way to backup Bailey Zappe early in the second quarter.

New England’s starting quarterback went 6-for-9 for 52 yards in his first action of the 2023 preseason, delivering three completions to Kendrick Bourne, two to Demario Douglas and one to JuJu Smith-Schuster. He was sacked twice, including a strip-sack on his final snap of the night.

All told, it was a solid, encouraging performance from a player who enjoyed one of his best training camp practices as a pro on Thursday.

The Patriots’ opening drive started at the Packers’ 18-yard line following a fumbled snap by Jordan Love.

After left tackle Trent Brown jumped offsides on first down, Jones fired two quick completions to Bourne to move the chains. The second was a run-pass option (RPO) on second-and-11, with Bourne getting open on a slant and picking up 13 yards.

A stuffed run by Rhamondre Stevenson and a short scramble by Jones set third-and-goal from the 3-yard line. Jones’ pass into the end zone to DeVante Parker fell incomplete, but the wide receiver drew a defensive holding call that extended the drive.

One play later, Stevenson burrowed his way across the goal line, running behind right guard Riley Reiff, right tackle Sidy Sow and tight end Matt Sokol.

New England’s next series featured a big-play carry by Stevenson, who rumbled for 23 yards after getting a key block from Bourne. Jones appeared to change the play before the snap, evidently spotting a weakness in Green Bay’s defense.

The Patriots nearly had another long gain on the ensuing play, but Jones overthrew tight end Hunter Henry on a vertical route down the right seam. Henry, Jones’ top target in training camp, had a step on safety Jonathan Owens, but the timing between him and his QB was slightly off.

A jet-sweep pop pass to Smith-Schuster one play later gained 1 yard, and Sow was beaten for a sack on third-and-9, forcing the Patriots to punt.

On his final drive, Jones converted two third downs, hitting impressive rookie Douglas for 15 yards on third-and-10 and delivering a 17-yard jump-ball completion to Bourne on third-and-8.

He also overthrew Parker deep, had an RPO pass to Bourne knocked down at the line and completed a wide receiver screen to Douglas, who used some nifty footwork to avoid a tackle for loss.

Jones’ outing ended painfully when Packers edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare breezed past backup left tackle Andrew Stueber and blasted the QB from behind, jarring the ball from his right hand. Green Bay recovered the fumble, and Jones was slow to get up. He jogged to the sideline, however, and showed no signs of injury.

The majority of Jones’ snaps came with New England’s projected starters: Stevenson at running back; Parker, Smith-Schuster and Bourne at receiver; and Henry at tight end. Brown, Atonio Mafi, David Andrews, Riley Reiff and Sow (from left to right) started along the offensive line, with Mafi and Reiff manning guard spots that should be occupied by Cole Strange and Mike Onwenu once they return from injury. Tight ends Matt Sokol and Anthony Firkser also saw snaps with Jones with Mike Gesicki recovering from a dislocated shoulder.

The Patriots mixed in some younger players on Jones’ third and final series, like Douglas, rookie receiver Kayshon Boutte and running backs Kevin Harris and J.J. Taylor. Recently signed running back Ezekiel Elliott dressed for the game but did not play.

The Patriots will close out their preseason schedule next week with a pair of joint practices and a game against the Tennessee Titans.