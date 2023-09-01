Jalen Reagor joins his third team of his NFL career as the 2020 first-round draft pick heads to the New England Patriots.

After previous stops with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings, Reagor reportedly is set to join the Patriots practice squad.

New England saw the receiver on Thanksgiving a year ago with Minnesota, but he truly impressed during 2021 joint practices with Philadelphia.

Entering his first season as a starter, quarterback Jalen Hurts gave Reagor a chance to rise up for a catch against New England. In the corner of the end zone, Reagor elevated for this impressive one-handed catch.

The Patriots had one open spot on their practice squad … and perhaps they had this one-handed catch from joint practices in mind when filling it with WR Jalen Reagor. https://t.co/noQ0Xg4BCj — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 31, 2023

Reagor is still looking to find his true NFL potential after bursting out at TCU before the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Patriots will reconvene with the Eagles when they meet for a Week 1 encounter at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 10.