The Patriots already have three lottery-ticket receivers in Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte and Malik Cunningham.

They reportedly added another one Thursday evening.

New England signed wideout Jalen Reagor to fill the final spot on its 16-man practice squad, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Schefter added Reagor is a “candidate” to be elevated for the Patriots’ Week 1 home game against the Eagles, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether he was speculating or providing sourced information.

The 24-year-old Reagor was waived by the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Former Vikings’ WR Jalen Reagor, who cleared waivers today, is signing with the Patriots’ practice squad, per source. The Patriots play the Eagles in Week 1, and Reagor will be a candidate to be promoted for the game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2023

Reagor was selected by Philadelphia with the 21st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Infamously, he was picked one spot ahead of Justin Jefferson, who might be the best receiver in football.

Reagor, who played his college ball at TCU, lasted just two seasons with the Eagles, catching 64 balls for 695 yards and three touchdowns while being active for 24 games. He was traded last August to the Vikings, for whom he caught just eight balls for 104 yards and a touchdown while being active in all 17 games.

His second-longest play of the season — a 25-yard catch — came against the Patriots in New England’s dramatic Week 12 loss in Minnesota. He also made this catch against the Patriots during joint practices with the Eagles in 2021:

Story continues below advertisement

Notes from Eagles-Patriots, Day 2:



1) Jalen Reagor’s catch was pretty insane. He had a one-handed grab earlier in camp, but this was next level. His confidence is growing, allowing his natural ability to shine through more regularly.

pic.twitter.com/CDs7NGXOy1 — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) August 17, 2021

Reagor still is just 24 years old and remains an explosive talent. He’ll join a practice squad that already includes Cunningham and wideout Thyrick Pitts, and a receiver room that features Douglas, Boutte, Kendrick Bourne, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton and DeVante Parker.

New England is giving itself a plethora of young and talented — but unproven — receivers. If just one of them hits, it’ll be a win for Bill Belichick and company.