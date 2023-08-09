NFL Rumors: Veteran Pro Bowl Running Back To Visit Patriots Rival

The New England Patriots have been linked to several free-agent running backs this offseason.

But one back the Patriots have yet to be connected to is Kareem Hunt, and he just might be taking his talents to an AFC rival.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that Hunt is scheduled to meet with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday. This comes after the 2017 Rookie of the Year “had a great visit with the Saints.”

The Colts appear to have an opening at running back with disgruntled star Jonathan Taylor requesting a trade. Colts owner Jim Irsay already said he wouldn’t trade Taylor, but perhaps he could have a change of heart if they are able to land Hunt.

Indianapolis already made a recent addition to its running back room by signing veteran Kenyan Drake while Zack Moss and Deon Jackson are also on the depth chart.

Hunt’s production hasn’t been the same ever since he looked like the league’s next superstar when he led the NFL in rushing with 1,327 yards and also recorded 53 receptions for the Kanas City Chiefs as a rookie.

The 28-year-old spent the last four seasons as a backup with the Cleveland Browns. He rushed for 468 yards on 123 carries with three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago while adding 35 receptions for 210 yards and a score.

Hunt might get the opportunity to be a lead back again with the Colts depending on how the Taylor situation shakes out. But at the very least, the Colts could get a steady backup to help stabilize the offense.