Some might have questioned whether the Boston Red Sox could pursue another reunion with veteran Rich Hill ahead of Major League Baseball’s trade deadline.

As it currently stands, a fourth stint in Boston is not in the cards.

Hill on Tuesday was traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the San Diego Padres, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. First baseman Ji-Man Choi also will depart Pittsburgh and head to San Diego.

The Padres currently are five games out of a National League wild-card spot. The Pirates are nine games from a playoff berth.

Hill is quite familiar with the Red Sox and Boston fans are quite familiar with the Massachusetts native.

Hill pitched five seasons with the Red Sox across three separate stints, the most recent being 2022. Hill previously pitched in Boston from 2010-2012, returned in 2015 and again in 2022.

The 43-year-old left-hander recorded a 4.76 ERA in 22 starts for the Pirates this season.