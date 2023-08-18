Jonathan Jones’ undisclosed injury isn’t expected to affect the Patriots cornerback’s regular-season availability.

Jones, who hasn’t practiced since Aug. 3, “should be back” in time for New England’s Sept. 10 season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to a report Friday from MassLive.com’s Karen Guregian.

“According to a source, the team is being careful with him, but he ‘seems to be OK,’ and should be ready to go in a couple of weeks,” Guregian wrote. “At least, that’s the plan.”

Having Jones back in the fold before Week 1 would be a big boost for the Patriots’ secondary. Without him, they’re extremely young at outside corner, with the top four players on the depth chart (Christian Gonzalez, Jack Jones, Marcus Jones and Isaiah Bolden) all in their first or second NFL season.

Story continues below advertisement

The reserves behind them (Shaun Wade, Ameer Speed, Quandre Mosely and Rodney Randle) also lack experience. Jalen Mills, a starting outside cornerback in the last two seasons, now is playing safety.

That group will see a parade of elite receivers early this season, with matchups against A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Garrett Wilson, CeeDee Lamb, Davante Adams and Stefon Diggs all coming in the first seven weeks.

Jonathan Jones is the Patriots’ longest-tenured defensive player, having been with the team since he signed as an undrafted rookie in 2016. The 29-year-old is a steady, versatile defender and could become a team captain for the first time this season following Devin McCourty’s retirement.

Cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino said Jones has remained involved in meetings as he rehabs his injury, serving as a “second coach” in the film room. During practice, he’s been limited to conditioning work on a side field.

Story continues below advertisement

“I love Jon,” Pellegrino said Friday in a video conference. “… Every time we’re talking, he can always add in an extra piece of advice in the meeting room.”

#Patriots coach Mike Pellegrino on Jonathan Jones: "He's doing the best he can, and he's trying to get better every day. I love Jon. Jon's in the room, he's like a second coach in there. Every time we're talking, he can always add in an extra piece of advice in the meeting room." pic.twitter.com/m3oeVDYvW5 — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 18, 2023

The Patriots will face the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night in a preseason game at Lambeau Field before traveling to Tennessee for a set of joint practices with the Titans.