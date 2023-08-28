The Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees did not mix words during their weekend series at Tropicana Field.

The Rays took two out of three from the last-place team of the American League East.

A series of hit-by-pitches throughout the season, including of Rays star Randy Arozarena, set up plenty of bad blood between the teams.

After a contested division series, tempers boiled over on multiple occasions during Sunday’s finale.

The Rays defeated the Yankees, 7-4, to take the series and had plenty to say following the victory.

Tampa Bay infielder Brandon Lowe blasted New York’s divisional standing in a postgame interview.

“Obviously, tempers flare,” Lowe told Bally Sports Sun after the win. “The history we do have with the Yankees and every thing that’s come through probably does play a part of it. Looking at it, it’s a last-place team against a team in contention. They’re trying to ignite something over there. Whatever. Not worth our time at this moment. We’re focused on bigger things right now.”

The Rays are one of four teams with 80 wins on the season and sit just two games behind the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East. Tampa Bay continues a run to the postseason with another high-energy victory in the division.