Rays star Wander Franco is in hot water.

Multiple posts went viral Sunday on X — the platform formerly known as Twitter — regarding Franco, 22. A few hours after Tampa Bay’s 9-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field, in which Franco did not play, the Rays issued a statement on the matter.

“During today’s game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco,” the statement read, per the Tampa Bay Times. “We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence.”

Kevin Cash claimed he didn’t play Franco on Sunday to “get him off his feet.” The Rays manager insisted the lineup decision was nothing more than a day off before he acknowledged his awareness of the situation involving Franco, who is married with two children.

“I am aware of this speculation,” Cash told reporters. “I’m not going to comment any further on that. But the day off was because (of) the day off.”

Franco watched Sunday’s game from the Rays dugout but reportedly left the stadium in the fifth inning and did not return. And according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the 2023 All-Star did not travel with Tampa Bay to San Francisco on Sunday for the Rays-Giants series that begins Monday night.

An international free agent signing by the Rays in 2017, Franco inked an eight-year, $182 million extension with Tampa Bay in November 2021.