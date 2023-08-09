The Tampa Bay Rays are going to have to navigate the same challenge that’s taken a toll on the Boston Red Sox this season.

Rays manager Kevin Cash revealed that Tampa Bay’s ace Shane McClanahan is “highly unlikely” to return this season after initially being placed on the 15-day injured list with left forearm tightness. This daunting update came after McClanahan met with a medical specialist, prompting Cash to break the bad news.

“Surgery is certainly an option, but I don’t want to get too far behind,” Cash told reporters Tuesday, according to Adam Berry of MLB.com. “I think in fairness to Mac and to us, he’s going to be down for a little while.”

More specifically, Cash mentioned that Tommy John surgery or flexor surgery were both options on the table for the 26-year-old.

Before going down, McClanahan was putting together yet another solid year on the mound for Tampa Bay. Named an All-Star for the second straight time, McClanahan went 11-2 with a 3.29 ERA in 21 starts, striking out 121 hitters in 115 innings pitched.

More recently, however, McClanahan did hit a rough patch.

Since Jun 22, the left-hander recorded a 7.36 ERA, going on 2-4 in his last six starts, allowing 21 earned runs and five home runs.

Meanwhile, the Rays remain well-positioned for a postseason hunt, sitting comfortably in second place in the American League East with 68 wins through 114 games played.