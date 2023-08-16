Red Sox Release Veteran Reliever After Two-Year Run In Minors

The Boston Red Sox cut ties with a six-year Major League Baseball-experienced relief pitcher.
Dan Altavilla, who previously agreed to a two-year minor league deal with the Red Sox in 2021, didn’t make it past High-A, pitching four games for the Salem Red Sox in eight appearances this season. The right-hander’s time with Boston came to an end when the Red Sox released Altavilla, according to MiLB transactions.
In Salem, the 30-year-old recorded a 3.86 ERA, allowing three earned runs off four hits through seven innings pitched. Altavilla, overall, pitched to a 3.00 ERA with a 12.3% strikeout rate in 12 frames of work on the mound.
Before signing with the Red Sox, Altavilla’s greatest setback came in his 2021 Tommy John surgery, while a member of the San Diego Padres.
Altavilla made 119 previous appearances at the big league level, notching a 4.03 career ERA in 116 innings tossed for the Seattle Mariners and Padres.
With a multi-year track record and relatively low asking price in the free agency market, Altavilla could find his latest landing spot at some point in the near future.
Featured image via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images