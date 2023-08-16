Red Sox Release Veteran Reliever After Two-Year Run In Minors

The Boston Red Sox cut ties with a six-year Major League Baseball-experienced relief pitcher.

Dan Altavilla, who previously agreed to a two-year minor league deal with the Red Sox in 2021, didn’t make it past High-A, pitching four games for the Salem Red Sox in eight appearances this season. The right-hander’s time with Boston came to an end when the Red Sox released Altavilla, according to MiLB transactions.

In Salem, the 30-year-old recorded a 3.86 ERA, allowing three earned runs off four hits through seven innings pitched. Altavilla, overall, pitched to a 3.00 ERA with a 12.3% strikeout rate in 12 frames of work on the mound.

Before signing with the Red Sox, Altavilla’s greatest setback came in his 2021 Tommy John surgery, while a member of the San Diego Padres.

Altavilla made 119 previous appearances at the big league level, notching a 4.03 career ERA in 116 innings tossed for the Seattle Mariners and Padres.

With a multi-year track record and relatively low asking price in the free agency market, Altavilla could find his latest landing spot at some point in the near future.