Red Sox’s Justin Turner To Hold Annual ‘Turner Trot’ In Boston

Justin Turner has done plenty for the Red Sox in his first season with the club, now he’s turning his attention to the city of Boston.

Turner and his wife, Kourtney, announced the return of the Turner Trot 5K on Wednesday, a 3.1-mile run/walk live course race that will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26. The race will primarily take place on the Charles River Esplanade and will conclude with a finisher festival at the DCR Memorial Hatch Shell.

“I am so excited that we are hosting our first foundation event in Boston and have

received so much support from the community,” Turner said in a statement. “We are also thrilled to host the event at such an amazing venue at the Hatch Shell right alongside the beautiful and iconic Charles River. I want to thank everyone who has worked so hard on making this event come together and look forward to making an impact in the great city of Boston through our amazing beneficiaries.”

You can find more information on the 2023 Turner Trot 5k here.

The Turners announced the trot will support Boston Children’s Hospital, New England Center and Home for Veterans and Family Independence, INC. You can help support by not only running, but volunteering for the event, as well.

The Red Sox veteran will play a game that night, and his heel injury will probably keep him from participating in the event, but he will be in attendance to watch everyone cross the finish line.