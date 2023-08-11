Watch McCourty Twins React To Patriots Cornerback Jalen Mills’ Interception

Foxboro, Mass. — The Patriots took the field at Gillette Stadium against the Houston Texans in the teams’ first preseason game, and while the game doesn’t count, the McCourty Twins are treating the fans to live reactions on New England’s website.

As Jason and Devin McCourty watch the plays unfold on “The McCourty’s TwinCast,” an alternate game broadcast, fans are privy to their unedited, uncensored reactions, including the Jalen Mills interception on Texans rookie CJ Stroud in the first quarter.

“Oh, there we go,” Jason said as the play unfolded.

The alternate broadcast will complement all three of the traditional preseason TV broadcasts in New England markets.