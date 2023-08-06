McCourty Twins Set To Reunite In New Patriots Broadcast

The New England Patriots will have a pair of familiar faces ready to broadcast for the preseason opener.

Super Bowl champions Devin McCourty and Jason McCourty will premiere in “The McCourty TwinCast” — which will stream on Patriots.com and WBZ.com for each of New England’s three preseason games in 2023, per a Patriots team release on Sunday. The stream also will air live on WSBK TV 38 for the matchup between the Patriots and the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 19.

Both twin brothers have taken a dive into media following their NFL playing careers. Devin recently made his debut with NBC’s pregame coverage of “Sunday Night Football” while Jason is a host of “Good Morning Football” on NFL Network and an analyst for select NFL broadcasts.

The broadcast kicks off when the Patriots welcome the Houston Texans to Gillette Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. ET.

The twins won Super Bowl LIII together with the Patriots during the 2018 season as the McCourtys each played 13 seasons in the NFL.