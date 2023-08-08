Trevor Story has not played in a Major League Baseball game since Sept. 11, 2022, and last took the field at Fenway Park a week prior to that, highlighted by a three-run homer in a win over the Texas Rangers.

Now 11 months later, the 30-year-old makes his season debut with the Red Sox and arrived in style for Tuesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals.

Check out how the Boston shortstop arrived for his long-awaited return to the Red Sox lineup:

See you at short. pic.twitter.com/pnbmStiFWk — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 8, 2023

Story hit four home runs during his rehab stints between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester as he looks to stabilize the shortstop position for Boston with his bat and glove.

Story slashed .238/.303/.434 in 94 games in his first season with Boston.