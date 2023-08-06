Red Sox’s Trevor Story Homers Again With Triple-A Worcester

Trevor Story is taking the full extent of his rehab time ahead of his return to the big leagues with the Boston Red Sox.

On Sunday, the 30-year-old showed he is ready to make an impact in the majors as his power at the plate continues.

Story knocked his fourth home run of his rehab stint between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester when he hammered a breaking ball for a two-run home run in the first inning of the Triple-A Worcester matinee contest Sunday against the Syracuse Mets.

Trevor. Story. 🔥



A no-doubter puts us on top 2-0 in the 1st in Syracuse! pic.twitter.com/jSnSiZL4go — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) August 6, 2023

Story hit 16 home runs in 94 games with the Red Sox in 2022 and looks to spark the Red Sox with power and clean defense at shortstop when he rejoins Boston when his rehab time expires Wednesday during the team’s ongoing homestand.