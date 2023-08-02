Why Patriots Rookie Wideout Wears Piece Of College Gear In Pros

The colors stood out immediately when New England Patriots rookie wideout Kayshon Boutte met with the media following Wednesday’s training camp practice.

Underneath Boutte’s mundane white practice uniform, flashed the purple and yellow of LSU. Evidently, Boutte never returned his shoulder pads after the conclusion of his college career.

But the equipment hasn’t gone to waste with Boutte revealing he wears them every day as they serve as a helpful reminder with him making his foray into professional football.

“I just like the way they feel,” Boutte told reporters, per team-provided video. “Always remembering where you come from.”

The Patriots selected Boutte in the sixth round of this year’s draft after he spent three seasons at LSU. The 6-foot, 197-pound pass-catcher turned in a strong first season with the Tigers when he led the team in receiving yards (735) and ranked second in receptions (45) and touchdowns (5). But Boutte saw his production dip each year after that — he missed seven games due to injury as a sophomore — which caused him to slip in the draft.

Boutte acknowledged he had a “slow” start to training camp, but he is beginning to break through. He popped Wednesday for the first time by beating top draft pick Christian Gonzalez and veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones in 1-on-1s and also hauled in a pass from starting quarterback Mac Jones during team drills.

Boutte is in a tough wide receiver competition. JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton seemingly have the top four spots locked up, leaving Boutte to battle it out with the likes of Demario Douglas and Tre Nixon.

But fighting for a roster spot isn’t anything new to Boutte.

“I wouldn’t really say it’s different,” Boutte said. “Because I mean, LSU, I worked to get where I was, too. Nothing is going to be handed to you. So, I kind of understand that from my part. Went to a high-end SEC school, had to compete to get to where I am today. So, it’s the same thing. Started from the bottom, working my way back to the top.”

Boutte’s shoulder pads are not the only connection he has to LSU while with the Patriots. Defensive back Jalen Mills also attended the school and the veteran member of the secondary serves as a mentor for Boutte while he not only adjusts to life in the NFL but tries to catch on with the Patriots.

“We talk inside, outside the facility. Kind of guiding me through this whole process,” Boutte said. “He’s been in the league a couple years. He kind of understands how it goes. And being that he back from home, went to LSU, he’s kind of looking out. So, that’s good.”