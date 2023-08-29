The Yankees gave up quite a bit to acquire Josh Donaldson, and in the process, New York committed a significant financial investment in the former All-Star.

It’s safe to say the Yankees didn’t get a good return on that investment, and they released Donaldson on Tuesday, the team announced.

New York traded Gio Urshela and Gary Sánchez to Minnesota for Donaldson and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa in March of 2022. In the process, the Yankees agreed to take on the remaining two years of Donaldson’s four-year, $92 million contract. The Bronx Bombers, according to Spotrac, were on the hook for $44 million of that over the last two seasons.

The Yankees quickly learned $44 million doesn’t get what it used to. Donaldson played in just 166 games combined over the two seasons, hitting .207 with 25 home runs and 77 RBIs while striking out 180 times in 666 plate appearances. His 91 OPS+ (league average is 100) was a far cry from the 139 rate he produced over the previous nine seasons with Oakland, Toronto, Atlanta and Minnesota, a run that included winning the 2015 American League MVP for the Blue Jays.

Donaldson was 15-for-106 in just 33 games this season.

Granted, the Yankees haven’t really missed much after dealing both Urshela and Sánchez, who haven’t developed into major contributors. But expectations were obviously higher for Donaldson when the deal was made.