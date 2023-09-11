Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins will head to Gillette Stadium with a 1-0 record next Sunday to take on the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.

While the Patriots fell 25-20 in a hard-fought battle against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dolphins raced out of the gates in Week 1 with a 36-34 win over the San Diego Chargers.

Miami wideout Tyreek Hill had a massive performance in the win, tallying 11 catches for a whopping 215 yards and two touchdowns.

Hill headlined a big day for the offense as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa tossed three touchdowns in a 466-yard performance.

Hill now prepares to attack the New England defense after posting 12 catches for 149 yards in two games against the Patriots last season.

The Patriots and Dolphins split the 2022 season series with the home team winning each contest.