The Boston Red Sox were already set for an intriguing offseason with the chance to make major upgrades to the roster in hopes for a 2024 playoff run.

That path now needs a new leader after the Red Sox and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom parted ways last week.

Alex Cora feels confident that he can lead Boston forward with a big offseason and back into contention next season. Is that leading as a manager? Leading in the front office? The current manager feels a sense of comfort in the dugout for now.

“Where I’m at right now, I turn 48 next year,” Cora told MassLive’s Chris Cotillo on the “Fenway Rundown” podcast. “I’ve got one more year of my contract. Let’s see what the future holds. I feel like this is where I belong, in the dugout and trying to lead this organization to another championship. That is my goal right now. Obviously, the future is the future.”

As it has been for most of his career, family is at the center of any decision for Cora and will be again when the time comes to choose his next chapter at before, at or after the end of his contract.

“As a family, we feel very comfortable with what we’re doing,” Cora added. “It doesn’t give you much flexibility. At the same time, we’re comfortable with me being the manager of the Red Sox and everything that comes with that.”

While he is ready to keep managing, Cora did not rule out some transition eventually out of managing to other aspects of baseball and his personal life.

“I’m not here to be Tito Francona or Tony La Russa,” Cora said. “I think there’s more to life than just being a manager. We’ll see what happens.”