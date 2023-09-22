Baseball America Selects Red Sox Minor League Player of the Year

The Boston Red Sox took a major step forward with their farm system in 2023 and standout prospects such as Roman Anthony are receiving recognition for their performances.

On Thursday, the 2022 second-round pick was voted the Red Sox Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America.

Anthony moved through three levels this season from Low-A, to High-A finishing the season in Double-A.

The young outfielder struggled to start the season, hitting just .228 in 42 games with Low-A Salem. The Red Sox still believed in his progress and promoted Anthony to High-A Greenville.

From there, the bat for the former Florida high school prospect took off. In 52 games for the eventual South Atlantic League champion Greenville Drive, Anthony hit 12 home runs with a .981 OPS in 52 games. The outfielder’s power improved and his swing found hits to the opposite field.

As a result, Anthony and 2023 first-round pick Kyle Teel were both promoted to Double-A Portland for a sneak peek of where both players will likely start the 2023 season.

In 10 games with the Sea Dogs, Anthony showed promise, going 12-for-35 with a home run, eight RBIs and 10 runs scored.

The young hitter soared up the rankings to become Boston’s No. 2 prospect in the organization. The Baseball America recognition wraps up a strong year of development that sets Anthony up for an intriguing 2024 campaign.