Ex-Bruins Assistant Named Coach Of Maple Leafs’ AHL Affiliate

A now-former Bruins assistant coach will get his shot at being a head coach in the AHL.

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Tuesday that John Gruden will be the eighth head coach of the Toronto Marlies. Gruden was an assistant coach in Boston this past season and previously held the same position from 2018-22 with the New York Islanders. The 53-year-old also was head coach of the Hamilton Bulldogs and led them to the 2018 OHL Championship. He also was the head coach for the Flint Firebirds during the 2015-16 OHL season.

“We’re very pleased to name John as the head coach of the Toronto Marlies,” said Ryan Hardy, Maple Leafs Assistant General Manager, Minor League Operations, in a press release. “John has supported the development and performance of his players throughout his coaching career while delivering team success at every level. His resume from the U.S. National Team Development Program to the OHL and eventually the NHL has armed him with a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be invaluable to both players and staff.”

Gruden was drafted by the Bruins in the 1990 NHL Draft and played for the Black and Gold from 1993-96.

He was “very excited” to rejoin the organization when he was named assistant coach in Jim Montgomery’s staff last season, and Gruden helped develop players like Jakub Zboril and Pavel Zacha during his stint in Boston.

The Bruins sent a thank you message on social media and wished Gruden the best of luck with the Marlies.